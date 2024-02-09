Sign up
Photo 777
Just playing around with a stool on the porch. Use it more for photos than sitting...
Thanks for stopping by.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
hearts
Mags
ace
Such a lovely little heart and some great texture!
February 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 9th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Interesting colours and textures
February 9th, 2024
