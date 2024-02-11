Sign up
Photo 779
Photo 779
Heart 11
Thanks for the kind comments on my images yesterday. This is a heart I have used in the past, placed on some art I created.
Have a good day!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
1
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1101
photos
175
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th February 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
hearts
hearts
Mags
ace
Lovely little heart!
February 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
February 11th, 2024
