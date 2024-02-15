Previous
Heart 15 by sunnygirl
Thanks for stopping by!

I'm finding it much harder these days to take a daily photo. I guess being busy isn't a bad thing. Have a good day...
Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Beryl Lloyd ace
All those love-hearts! so pretty !
February 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Sweet shot.
February 15th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image.
February 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 15th, 2024  
