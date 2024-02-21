Previous
Heart 21 by sunnygirl
Heart 21

more of my so called art work.... it's just something to do :)
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
216% complete

moni kozi
Well... my guess art is preferrable to killing people. So keep doing it :)
I really live the colour palette here. Perhaps because my earrings are also gold with turquoise blue? (No pink in them, though...)
February 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
February 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artsy
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely arty shot!
February 21st, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Definitely artwork!
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2024  
