Photo 795
27
Thanks for the kind comments on my hearts this month!
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
5
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1125
photos
179
followers
220
following
217% complete
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th February 2024 2:43pm
Tags
hearts
Mags
ace
Lovely!
February 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome presentation
February 27th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely. How do you find all these hearts?
February 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
February 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 27th, 2024
