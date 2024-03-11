Previous
Red 2 by sunnygirl
Ribbon is this week's theme for me. I literally did not decide until late in the day as I could not find any ribbon in orange. Thanks for stopping by!
Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely twirls and shine !
March 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looking forward to this week, what a lovely start. Love the swirls of the ribbon .
March 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
So shiny and bright!
March 11th, 2024  
