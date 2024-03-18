Previous
Red 3 by sunnygirl
Red 3

Going with pencils this week for Rainbow which is usually my favorite thing other than flowers but I had a time today grabbing a shot and finally gave up. I have the least amount of red pencils compared to other colors. Thanks for taking a look!
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Mallory

@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Boxplayer ace
Nice one
March 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely vibrant capture
March 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
March 18th, 2024  
