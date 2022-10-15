Previous
Turning leaves…. by susan727
16 / 365

Turning leaves….

New season, need to get back into taking some pix. Retired but bored and in a rut :(
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Susan

@susan727
I’m Susan and I live in Southern New England,
