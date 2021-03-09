Previous
Sandal Castle by susanwade
Sandal Castle

The romantic ruins of this medieval castle stand in a commanding position overlooking the Yorkshire countryside. The castle is famous for the Battle of Wakefield fought nearby in 1460.
