Dress children in bright clothes. Stay safe. by susanwade
Photo 685

Dress children in bright clothes. Stay safe.

There’s a child of the same size and age standing in exactly the same place on both pictures. Which would a motorist be most likely to see?
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

suede

@susanwade
