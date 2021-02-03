Previous
FOR#3 by susie1205
Photo 1130

FOR#3

Having walked this morning watching my feet so I didn't slip in the mud, the sun briefly came out just as I reached my front door. Just feel so blessed to have this view to look out on every day.
3rd February 2021

Susie

