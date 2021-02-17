Previous
FOR#17 by susie1205
Mum and Dad taken shortly before Dad passed away 3 years ago. Today I get to actually see Mum who is in a care home and got through covid recently. Sadly I still can't give her the biggest of hugs which is what I really want to do
17th February 2021

