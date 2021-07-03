Previous
Gold Hill, Shaftesbury by susie1205
Gold Hill, Shaftesbury

Had a lovely day today with my daughter visiting the town where I went to school. This is the famous Gold Hill where those in the UK will recognise as the Hovis ad. have walked up that hill more times than I care to remember!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Susie

@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 3rd, 2021  
