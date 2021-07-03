Sign up
Photo 1280
Gold Hill, Shaftesbury
Had a lovely day today with my daughter visiting the town where I went to school. This is the famous Gold Hill where those in the UK will recognise as the Hovis ad. have walked up that hill more times than I care to remember!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
1
1
Susie
ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
1327
photos
48
followers
63
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd July 2021 2:22pm
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 3rd, 2021
