All is gathered in... by susie1205
Photo 1312

All is gathered in...

Apologies for not commenting much, just seams life is getting in the way at the moment. Hopefully back to normal soon.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 4th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful composition
August 4th, 2021  
