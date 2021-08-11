Previous
Next
Demolition.... by susie1205
Photo 1319

Demolition....

The college where my husband worked for so many years built in the 70's and being replaced again.

Apologies for big catch up again.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise