No you can't...... by susie1205
Photo 1562

No you can't......

9 1/2 week old Tilly seems to have found a liking for my camera bag, good job my camera was in my hand. Little scamp.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Susie

@susie1205
Photo Details

Excellent.
April 30th, 2022  
