Rain stops play.... by susie1205
Photo 1598

Rain stops play....

Unfortunately we have missed all of the Jubilee
celebrations. My husband tested positive on Thursday and is still positive. Fingers crossed I am still negative. Wearing masks indoors all the time not much fun.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Susie

