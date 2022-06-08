Previous
Horses in the buttercup field... by susie1205
Horses in the buttercup field...

So grateful to have some lovely walks on our doorstep. My husband is still testing positive for covid but so very much better. I have managed to stay negative but I feel exhausted!!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Susie

This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
