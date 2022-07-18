Exhibit....

Previous
Spent a pleasant hour or so with my sister looking at the Grayson Perry tapestries at the cathedral.
Susie

Babs ace
I love Grayson Perry's work and saw an exhibition of his a few years ago in Sydney.
July 29th, 2022  
