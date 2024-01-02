Previous
Ted.... by susie1205
Photo 1699

Ted....

Too wet and windy to take the camera out today, so here is a quick picture of the little bear I made from an old pair of jeans that otherwise would have to go into landfill. I have several more on the go, all recycled materials.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
465% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise