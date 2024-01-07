Previous
Flying High...... by susie1205
Photo 1704

Flying High......

A bit blurred as they were so far above us, we're very used to the parachutes as the old airfield is very close but these were so noisy!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise