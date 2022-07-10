Sign up
6 / 365
Bzzzy bee
The bees and other pollinators love the wildflower meadow that is the back 1/3 of my yard. Mostly milkweed, but also includes many wildflowers from the Adirondacks.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Janice Underwood
@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2022 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bee
,
milkweed
