12 / 365
Abby the toy poodle
My dad’s 12-ish year old toy poodle. Hard to see the eyes on a black poodle sometimes.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Janice Underwood
@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
4
4
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
6th December 2022 3:57pm
