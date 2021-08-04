Sign up
Photo 1998
Decisions, Decisions
Freddie, trying to decide whether to chase Ursula, or take a nap. Spoiler alert: napping won.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2061
photos
35
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th August 2021 7:27pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I had a feeling it would! Nice shot.
August 5th, 2021
