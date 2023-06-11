Previous
New Distillery by swchappell
Photo 2674

New Distillery

This one was a bit too sweet, but it had cactus, so how can you go wrong?
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
741% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks like lemonade with horns.
August 8th, 2023  
