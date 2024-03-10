Previous
Pink Quartz by swchappell
98 / 365

Pink Quartz

My wife's pink quartz stone, with the tube light tuned to pink, and maybe a little point color help in LR (or maybe not enough, can't decide)
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise