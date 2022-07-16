Two Volcanos

It’s not often clear enough to get both mountains in one shot, and you have to look close to see them, one to the far left, and one to the far right.



Mount Rainier and Mount Adams are part of the Cascade Range running through Canada, Washington, Oregon, and Northern California. It includes both volcanic and non-volcanic mountains. Mount St Helens that erupted in 1980 is also a part of the Cascade Range.



Mount Rainier ascends to 14,410 feet above sea level and stands as an icon in the Washington landscape. An active volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S.A.



Mt. Adams is the second highest peak in Washington; however, with an 18-mile wide diameter it is the largest volcano by bulk in the state