“No Swimming!” by tapucc10
261 / 365

“No Swimming!”

There is a big sign that says “No Swimming.” This is the first time I haven’t seen families swimming there. It could because the water temp and the air temp are hovering at around 51 degrees.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Theresa

@tapucc10
71% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Wet suits only
November 7th, 2023  
