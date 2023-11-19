Previous
All the leaves are gone… by tapucc10
274 / 365

All the leaves are gone…

A couple of 30mph gusts was all it took.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Theresa

@tapucc10
75% complete

Photo Details

