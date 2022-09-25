Previous
The Drum Tower by tatibotha
The Drum Tower

Long time ago, the famous Drum Tower in Beijing served as a time measurement center, now it's a tourist attraction
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
