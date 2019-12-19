Previous
Somebody Else's Pet by tdaug80
Photo 390

Somebody Else's Pet

I love my second year rules. I didn't get around to creating a photo for today, but I have lots of good shots from the past that I haven't posted. I took this portrait of a dog in town a couple of weeks ago.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Francoise ace
Great contrast
December 20th, 2019  
Kerri Michaels ace
Very sweet Fav
December 20th, 2019  
