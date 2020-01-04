Previous
The Hammers by tdaug80
Photo 406

The Hammers

I've been working on an exercise to see how many unique shots I can get from one object. This is the inside of my piano
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

ace
@tdaug80
@tdaug80
Meghan Young
I love all the details in this photo.
January 5th, 2020  
