Photo 406
The Hammers
I've been working on an exercise to see how many unique shots I can get from one object. This is the inside of my piano
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Meghan Young
I love all the details in this photo.
January 5th, 2020
