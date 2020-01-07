Sign up
Photo 409
When did we check the brakes?
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a Dutch angle photograph.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
449
photos
32
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
7th January 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-389
Frogger
ace
Saxa, it is quite easy to create a Dutch angle photograph. Finding a subject that works well with it is more difficult. Thanks for the challenge. I am still seeking other opportunities for this challenge. Thanks for introducing me to this technique.
@overalvandaan
January 8th, 2020
Etienne
ace
This works very well, Tim, and the title is excellent. I guess it could also work with the train in motion and a slow shutter speed.
January 8th, 2020
