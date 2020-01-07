Previous
When did we check the brakes? by tdaug80
Photo 409

When did we check the brakes?

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a Dutch angle photograph.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Frogger ace
Saxa, it is quite easy to create a Dutch angle photograph. Finding a subject that works well with it is more difficult. Thanks for the challenge. I am still seeking other opportunities for this challenge. Thanks for introducing me to this technique. @overalvandaan
January 8th, 2020  
Etienne ace
This works very well, Tim, and the title is excellent. I guess it could also work with the train in motion and a slow shutter speed.
January 8th, 2020  
