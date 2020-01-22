Previous
Next
What does Starbucks call this size? by tdaug80
Photo 424

What does Starbucks call this size?

Here is another response to my get-pushed challenged of forced perspective.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Here is a large cup of coffee to go along with the large coffee can from two days ago. @la_photographic
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise