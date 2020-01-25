Previous
Next
Morning Reflections by tdaug80
Photo 427

Morning Reflections

I was contemplating whether to continue taking photographs of my coffee, or to drink it before it got cold.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise