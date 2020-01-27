Previous
War! by tdaug80
Photo 429

War!

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a monochrome photo that is not B&W
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

@tdaug80
@tdaug80
Kathy, there might be an easier way to do this. I used Photoshop Elements with a levels layer. I slid the green and blue to zero and left the red alone. I'm not sure how I would make a yellow monochrome image or some hue that is not on a channel of the color space, like aqua or something. Do you have an suggestions? @randystreat
January 27th, 2020  
