War!
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a monochrome photo that is not B&W
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
469
photos
32
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
14th November 2019 9:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monochrome
,
get-pushed-392
Frogger
ace
Kathy, there might be an easier way to do this. I used Photoshop Elements with a levels layer. I slid the green and blue to zero and left the red alone. I'm not sure how I would make a yellow monochrome image or some hue that is not on a channel of the color space, like aqua or something. Do you have an suggestions?
@randystreat
January 27th, 2020
