Photo 430
Yellow Eltz Castle
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a monochrome photo that was not B&W
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
2
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
470
photos
32
followers
29
following
117% complete
View this month »
4
2
365
MotoG3
31st August 2018 3:21pm
Public
Tags
monochrome
,
get-pushed-392
Frogger
ace
Kathy, I found a more flexible way of making the color monochrome in Photoshop Elements. I started with a B&W photo. Then, I added a photo filter adjustment layer. In that layer, I can pick a color to cast on the B&W. It worked quite well. There is a slider to choose the color, and you can see the result as you slide it up and down.
@randystreat
January 29th, 2020
Frogger
ace
There is another trick in PSE that I think I'm going to try with this photo. I think the composition works a bit better if the castle is placed a little more to the right. I could crop it that way, but that removes the framing of the foreground branches on the right. I tried that, and I didn't like the result.
Now, I remember that there is a re-compose feature where you can move some things around while leaving other elements unchanged. Maybe I can keep the branches on the right while shifting everything else to the right.
It makes you wonder. Are photographs even allowed as evidence in court these days?
January 29th, 2020
