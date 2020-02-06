Previous
Next
Protege 2 by tdaug80
Photo 439

Protege 2

Here's an action shot of my daughter. We've had about 25 inches (60 cm) of new snow in the last 7 days, and it hasn't stopped yet.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise