Photo 439
Protege 2
Here's an action shot of my daughter. We've had about 25 inches (60 cm) of new snow in the last 7 days, and it hasn't stopped yet.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
skiing
