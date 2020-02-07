Previous
Next
Kindness Patrol by tdaug80
Photo 440

Kindness Patrol

Every day we have been greeted by a group of school children handing out paper hearts, displaying a "be kind" banner, and in one case offering to carry our skis. It was so sweet.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise