Photo 453
Shell
I was using this shell just to pre-focus for another project. The other project was a failure, but I liked the shell photo.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
494
photos
32
followers
29
following
124% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th February 2020 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
