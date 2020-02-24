Sign up
Photo 457
Reflections
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photo of reflections.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
498
photos
32
followers
29
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd February 2020 5:25pm
Tags
get-pushed-396
Frogger
ace
Sylvia, here is one reflection. I might have some other opportunities, but this is a start.
@sprphotos
February 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Really appealing image
February 24th, 2020
