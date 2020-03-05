Previous
Next
Ready for Breakfast by tdaug80
Photo 467

Ready for Breakfast

This is a second response for my get-pushed challenge of creating a white-on-white image.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
@northy Thanks for the comments, yesterday. Today, I stuck with the raw image without trying to tinker with the white balance and exposure. I think it came out better that way. I also used natural light. The morning sun was shining brightly through the dining room window. Yesterday, I used a flat-panel LED light to illuminate my scene.
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise