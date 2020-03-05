Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
Ready for Breakfast
This is a second response for my get-pushed challenge of creating a white-on-white image.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
508
photos
31
followers
28
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
5th March 2020 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-on-white
,
get-pushed-397
Frogger
ace
@northy
Thanks for the comments, yesterday. Today, I stuck with the raw image without trying to tinker with the white balance and exposure. I think it came out better that way. I also used natural light. The morning sun was shining brightly through the dining room window. Yesterday, I used a flat-panel LED light to illuminate my scene.
March 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close