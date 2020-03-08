Previous
Next
A Girl and her Dog by tdaug80
Photo 470

A Girl and her Dog

Alas, if I had my laptop with me, I could have straightened the horizon and brought the stick back into the frame.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise