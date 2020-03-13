Previous
Self Portrait by tdaug80
Photo 475

Self Portrait

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a portrait. It didn't need to be a self portrait, but I am the only person in my household who is willing to have his portrait posted on the web.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
Frogger ace
Laura, thanks for the challenge. I haven't done much portrait photography. This probably would have been easier if I weren't on both sides of the camera, but I've got to work with the tools at hand. @la_photographic
March 13th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lol!! Nice self portrait and nice to see your face. Good catchlights in the eyes.
March 13th, 2020  
