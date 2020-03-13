Sign up
Photo 475
Self Portrait
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try a portrait. It didn't need to be a self portrait, but I am the only person in my household who is willing to have his portrait posted on the web.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
516
photos
30
followers
28
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th March 2020 5:12pm
Tags
self-portrait
portrait
get-pushed-398
Frogger
ace
Laura, thanks for the challenge. I haven't done much portrait photography. This probably would have been easier if I weren't on both sides of the camera, but I've got to work with the tools at hand.
@la_photographic
March 13th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Lol!! Nice self portrait and nice to see your face. Good catchlights in the eyes.
March 13th, 2020
