Photo 476
Blue Fountain
This fountain was at the entrance to our resort. Once, again, exercising the night capability of my phone.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
11th March 2020 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
