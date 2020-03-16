Previous
Double Precautions by tdaug80
Double Precautions

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a double exposure. With the Covid-19 state of emergency, we have been practicing frequent hand washing and "social distancing" by staying in and playing this appropriate board game.
16th March 2020

Kathy, here is my first response to your challenge. We'll see what else I can come up with. I wonder what it is like to do this in camera. There's lots more flexibility when doing it in an editor. @randystreat
March 16th, 2020  
