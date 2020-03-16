Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 478
Double Precautions
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a double exposure. With the Covid-19 state of emergency, we have been practicing frequent hand washing and "social distancing" by staying in and playing this appropriate board game.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
519
photos
30
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
16th March 2020 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-399
Frogger
ace
Kathy, here is my first response to your challenge. We'll see what else I can come up with. I wonder what it is like to do this in camera. There's lots more flexibility when doing it in an editor.
@randystreat
March 16th, 2020
