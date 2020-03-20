Sign up
Photo 482
Find Anything?
I was at the wildlife preserve, today. These swans were dunking their heads in turn. It seemed as if they were collaborating on finding something to eat.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
523
photos
30
followers
28
following
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th March 2020 5:02pm
Tags
swans
