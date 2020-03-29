Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 491
Keep Calm and Carry a Cup of Coffee
OK, I am getting a little stir crazy with the social distancing, but there is always something inside the house to photograph.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
532
photos
30
followers
28
following
134% complete
View this month »
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
30th March 2020 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
