Opposite of Decay by tdaug80
Photo 493

Opposite of Decay

I took my macro extension tubes out to the woods behind my house, looking for some decay for the macro challenge. I found some, but I liked these buds better than any of the decay.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

