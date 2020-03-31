Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 493
Opposite of Decay
I took my macro extension tubes out to the woods behind my house, looking for some decay for the macro challenge. I found some, but I liked these buds better than any of the decay.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
534
photos
30
followers
28
following
135% complete
View this month »
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st March 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close