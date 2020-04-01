Previous
Bark Beetles Were Here by tdaug80
Photo 494

Bark Beetles Were Here

Here is a shot of decay that I was looking for, yesterday when I found the wildflower buds. Bark beetles are destroying the white pines around here.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

ace
tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
