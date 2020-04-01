Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 494
Bark Beetles Were Here
Here is a shot of decay that I was looking for, yesterday when I found the wildflower buds. Bark beetles are destroying the white pines around here.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
535
photos
30
followers
28
following
135% complete
View this month »
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st March 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-decay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close